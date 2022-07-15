The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australian National University cuts funding to postgraduate and research students association

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
July 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PARSA women's officer Nancy Zhang, acting vice-president Tristan Yip and higher degree research officer Gunjan Dixit are disappointed ANU has decided to defund the organisation next year. Picture: James Croucher

Leaders of the postgraduate and research students association at the Australian National University say they were shocked and devastated to find out the organisation will have its funding cut next year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.