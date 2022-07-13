The Canberra Times
Canberra Hospital's ICU director launches Federal Court action over alleged attempt at silencing whistleblowing efforts

By Toby Vue
Updated July 13 2022 - 9:43am, first published 9:25am
Canberra Hospital's ICU director Dr Bronwyn Avard began Federal Court action against Canberra Health Services on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

The clinical director of Canberra Hospital's ICU has launched legal proceedings against her employer and two of its executives, accusing them of trying to silence her whistleblowing efforts related to work health and safety concerns.

