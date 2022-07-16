The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Review: Black Bird on Apple+ a slick thriller that masters pace and subtlety

By Cris Kennedy
July 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Black Bird. Apple TV+, six 60-minute episodes

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.