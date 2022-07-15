Despite catchy Bee Gees hits playing in the background of family scenes of happy, domestic chaos, their elder brother, Michael (Jake Davies), is the odd man out. Sally's son by an earlier relationship is very put out about the golfing adventure. It gives him all sorts of grief at work in his job as an aspiring management material. There he was, studying for an engineering degree and doing the proper thing by getting a real job, while his kid brothers, the dancing duo, were cavorting and carrying on, aided and abetted by their father.