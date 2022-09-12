Dear reader, thanks for your interest in this article. We just wanted to let you know that while it has been written independently by one of our journalists, some of the links in this post are affiliate links, which means if you click through, ACM may earn a commission.
Because our skin is the largest organ of the body, it is no surprise that everything we put on our skin will eventually find it's way into our systems. For decades, finding products that are free of harmful chemicals that can diminish our life expectancy, has been the crusade of those who value their health.
Many of the high priced/ high luxury beauty brands claim to deliver miracles for your skin. But, how healthy for your skin really are they?
La Mer, Barbara Sturm, Sisley Paris, SK-II, La Prairie are all recognised luxury skin care brands, but none of them compare to the clean beauty of Augustinus Bader.
Professor Augustinus Bader is a globally-recognised biomedical scientist and physician and one of the foremost experts in the field of stem cell biology and regenerative medicine.
In a career that has spanned the globe, the German-born Professor has spent more than 30 years researching and developing technologies that activate and harness the human body's capacity to heal, with a focus on the reawakening of cells that become dormant due to aging or trauma.
In 2008 he developed a groundbreaking wound gel that heals severe skin traumas without the need for surgery or skin grafts. It is this revolutionary technique that inspired Augustinus Bader skincare.
Professor Bader is currently the director of Cell Techniques and Applied Stem Cell Biology at The University of Leipzig, Germany.
The range of skin care from Augustinus Bader has been whispered on celebrity lips for many years, and knowledge of the results achieved from using the range is beginning to spread.
Augustinus Bader has garnered an unprecedented 92 industry-coveted awards in just 51 months.
Inspired by three decades of groundbreaking research by their world-leading stem cell specialist, Augustinus Bader is backed by the highest caliber of applied science in the industry.
From top honors in innovation to "Best of Beauty," the industry's most experienced and discerning judges have spoken not once, not twice, but 92 times.
Users of the brand know how it hydrates, nourishes and renews complexions with the award-winning high performance skincare powered by TFC8® technology.
And to see how this skin care compares with other luxury brands and how healthy they are for your skin, you can see how scores compare on the entirely independent health app Yuka.
Cosmetic analysis Yuka analyses hygiene and cosmetic products. You get a detailed data sheet for each product to help you understand its score.
When you scan a product with a bad score, Yuka offers independent recommendations for similar items that are better for your health.
Yuka displays the products you have already scanned. An easy-to-understand colour code lets you view the product's impact on your health.
Augustinus Bader has researched the science of skin care and their results are why so many have turned to these age-defying products.
