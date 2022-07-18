Paulene Cairnduff, president 2012-2018, then vice-president to now, said in 2011 the club committee was inspired to see if they could commemorate their 50th anniversary at a place in the National Arboretum. They were allocated a rocky knoll in the Himalayan Cedar forest, one of 17 rocky knolls on site. They hold regular working bees from 9.30am on the last Tuesday of the month and Paulene, a horticulturist, said it was a challenge working on the steep site, weeding in shallow soils but with heavy mulching they are seeing success with the plantings. There is always a "slap-up" morning tea with laughter and conversation. Visitors welcome.