The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kitchen Garden: The First Canberra Garden Club first met in 1962

By Susan Parsons
July 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Saddler, Paulene Cairnduff, Helen Stevens and Lorraine Wilson at the cutting of the First Canberra Garden Club anniversary cake. Picture: Mary Lou Lyon

The First Canberra Garden Club is celebrating its 60th anniversary and members and a few guests met at the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion at the National Arboretum Canberra on July 5. We mingled with old friends and new and I thought of the 500 or so green fingers in the room.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.