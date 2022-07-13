The Canberra Times
Police association stance on decriminalising drugs outdated

By Letters to the Editor
July 13 2022 - 7:30pm
ACT Policing has better things to do than to prosecute individuals over the possession of small quantities of drugs for their own use. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong.

The president of the Australian Federal Police Association is dismayed that the ACT would consider decriminalising small amounts of drugs deemed for personal use, while at the same time, condemning the teenager who crashed into a police car while reportedly high on illicit drugs ("Australian Federal Police Association 'dismayed' by ACT government drug decriminalisation push", July 12, p10).

