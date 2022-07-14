The Canberra Times
James Dudley March sent to Galambany Court for sentencing assessment after violent home invasion in Ainslie

By Toby Vue
July 14 2022 - 7:30pm
James March in the Canberra City Police Station. Picture: ACT Policing.

A violent home invader who terrified two women that included forcing them to shower to remove evidence has been sent to a rehabilitation-focused court, rather than the Supreme Court, for potential sentencing.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

