The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The Barr government has dropped the ball on COVID-19

By Letters to the Editor
July 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Now that more than four months have passed since many people had their fourth booster calls are growing for a fifth to be made available. Picture: Karleen Minney.

Last Tuesday I had a minor medical operation. On Wednesday, I was rung by the surgeon's office saying that my surgeon had tested positive to COVID that morning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.