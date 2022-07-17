The Barr government has dropped the ball on COVID-19

It is time the ACT government came clean with the big picture for its Canberra-wide tram service. Let's face it, Stage 2 isn't going too well and has already been broken into Stages 2A and 2B because 2B has some unresolved issues. Such piecemeal approach to city planning just literally pushes problems further down the track and is simply irresponsible. The government should now reveal the big picture: When and at what cost will the future stages of Woden to Tuggeranong, Civic to Belconnen and Civic to the airport be carried out? Presumably the timing and cost of such major infrastructure projects are already known to government.