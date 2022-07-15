The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders' Josh Papalii takes State of Origin boost, but expects Cameron Munster to miss Melbourne Storm

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 15 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders prop Josh Papalii has been disappointed with his form in recent weeks. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Papalii will take a Queensland-sized Origin boost into the Canberra Raiders' clash against the Melbourne Storm on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.