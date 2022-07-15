Josh Papalii will take a Queensland-sized Origin boost into the Canberra Raiders' clash against the Melbourne Storm on Sunday.
While the Maroons enforcer said he'd be right to back-up in Melbourne, he expected his Queensland teammate Cameron Munster to be a late scratching after being ruled out of the State of Origin decider due to COVID-19.
Papalii has been disappointed with his own form over the past couple of weeks, but was looking to turn that around against the NRL benchmark.
He was one of the Green Machine's best in the lead-up to the Origin series, but played reduced minutes over the first two games - 22 and 26 minutes respectively.
The 30-year-old then bashed out 33 minutes in the Maroons' historic series win on Wednesday.
He also only played 37 minutes against St George Illawarra and 29 against Brisbane during the Origin period - below his usual output for the Raiders.
Papalii felt those reduced minutes played a role in his form and he was looking to turn that around over Canberra's final eight games.
He was looking to draw on the boost he got from Queensland's massive upset win - a series win that left the softly-spoken enforcer without a voice on Thursday.
"I definitely take a bit of confidence into Sunday," Papalii told The Canberra Times.
"My form probably hasn't been where I wanted it to be the last couple of weeks and that's probably due to less game time and the business of State of Origin as well.
"But in saying that I'm feeling pretty good and feeling pretty confident going into Sunday.
"All Queensland players are on a high at the moment and rightly so. We played a pretty physical and demanding game on Wednesday and the boys are definitely up."
The NRL's reportedly been in discussions with the Rugby League Players' Association over introducing a forced stand-down policy which would see all Origin players sit out the NRL game the following week.
But Papalii said he would be fine backing up on Sunday - something he's done repeatedly following his 23 Origins.
"I was just more tired than anything, flying back [on Thursday] with the family, but the body pulled up pretty well from the game and the long night with the team," he said.
"It's definitely going to be alright. I'm just heading into training to do some recovery."
While Papalii expected to play, he felt fellow Queenslander Munster wouldn't.
Munster's been named at five-eighth for the Storm, but missed Origin III due to COVID-19.
He tested positive last Friday, meaning his seven days' isolation only ended at midnight on Friday.
That gives him less than two days to complete the NRL's return-to-play protocols, which included getting heart tests.
It would be good news for the Raiders, with Munster winning all but four of the 13 games he's played against them.
"Probably not [expecting Munster to play]. There's a few protocols you've got to do when you come back from COVID - that process takes about two-to-three weeks' time," Papalii said.
"It would be silly for Melbourne to chuck him straight back in. He's only a week post-COVID so it's probably not the safest thing to do.
"You've got to do a heart test, ECGs and all that kind of stuff the week after before you even get to run on the field.
"I'd be very surprised if he was back this week."
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Melbourne Storm at Melbourne, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. James Schiller, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Corey Harawira-Naera, 21. Emre Guler, 22. Albert Hopoate.
Storm squad: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. Nick Meaney, 3. Marion Seve, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Dean Ieremia, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Josh King. Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart, 15. Tui Kamikamica, 16. Alec MacDonald, 17. Jordan Grant. Reserves: 18. Jayden Nikorima, 19. Chris Lewis, 20. Tom Eisenhuth, 21. Young Tonumaipea, 22. Bronson Garlick.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
