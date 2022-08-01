The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 2, 1987

By Isabella Gillespie
August 1 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1987.

While it was common knowledge that Australians who reached the age of 100 could expect a telegram from the Queen, on this day in 1987 it was a dog receiving congratulations for his century-long life.

