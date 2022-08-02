The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 3, 1989

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
August 2 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1989.

The move up the Hill to the new Parliament House stressed staff on this day in 1989, so much so the government was paying for courses to help them cope.

Editorial Assistant

