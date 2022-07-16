The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Rachel Crawford to represent Australia's Skillaroos at 2022 WorldSkills Championship

By Rebecca Sadique
July 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra baking student and Skillaroo Rachel Crawford will be heading to 2022 World Skill Competition Picture: Keegan Carroll

Family gathered together screaming at the TV as Rachel Crawford took home a national gold medal last October.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.