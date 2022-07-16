The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Canberra Raiders' Josh Papalii wants to make Samoa the next Tonga at World Cup

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
July 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Papalii is leaning towards representing Samoa at the World Cup. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Papalii's leaning towards trying to help Samoa do what Tonga did in 2017 at the end-of-year World Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.