Josh Papalii's leaning towards trying to help Samoa do what Tonga did in 2017 at the end-of-year World Cup.
That's if he even has a choice - the Canberra Raiders enforcer didn't think he'd be in the mix for Australia anyway.
He's already spoken to Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga and let him know which way he was leaning ahead of the Raiders' clash against the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne on Sunday.
Papalii returned to Raiders HQ on Friday to do some recovery work after helping the Queensland Maroons to a thrilling State of Origin series win at Lang Park on Wednesday night.
His importance to the Green Machine increased tenfold after the captain's run on Saturday, following the loss of three key players in co-captain Elliott Whitehead (knee), winger Nick Cotric (leg) and Corey Horsburgh (ill).
Papalii won a World Cup with Australia in 2013 - the last time the tournament was in England - but represented Samoa four years later.
The 30-year-old felt he needed to atone for that campaign, where there was more of a focus on the buffet than bashing into opponents.
Papalii wanted to set that right and be one of the leaders for his country of heritage.
The Queensland prop remembered what Tonga achieved in that World Cup - falling narrowly short of the final with a 20-18 loss to England in the semi.
A squad packed with NRL talent, some of which had opted against representing Australia and New Zealand in favour of their country of heritage - like Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo - sent Tonga on a romantic run that fell narrowly short of the decider.
Papalii hoped he could be part of helping Samoa do something similar at the World Cup in England, which kicks off in October.
Samoa begin their campaign against the host nation, England, at St James' Park in Newcastle on October 15.
"I'm not sure yet. I'm definitely leaning towards playing for Samoa," Papalii told The Canberra Times.
"I mentioned a few months ago I didn't have the best World Cup in '17 and I'd love to rewrite those games for the motherland.
"That's probably why I'm leaning towards Samoa.
"I've won a World Cup with Australia in 2013 and with a lot of the Samoan players coming through now, we want to have the same effect Tonga had in 2017.
"I'd be surprised if a lot of Samoa kids elect to play for Australia, but in saying that I've played for Australia so I know what it feels like to play for both nations."
An ever-modest Papalii felt he wouldn't be in the mix for Meninga's Kangaroos squad regardless of his choice.
That's despite the Raiders front-rower being one of the Green Machine's best so far this season - along with fellow Canberra prop Joe Tapine, who will play a massive role for the Kiwis at the World Cup, and five-eighth Jack Wighton, who will be in the mix for the Australian squad as well.
Papalii has played 11 Tests for the Kangaroos - the last of which was against Tonga in 2019 - and four for Samoa.
"I've already spoken to Mal about what I want to do in the World Cup," he said.
"To be honest I probably don't see myself in the Aussie team anyways.
"There's been a lot more players playing better footy than I have. I'd probably say Samoa's probably my team for the World Cup."
NRL ROUND 18
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Melbourne Storm at Melbourne, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 15. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 16. Adam Elliott, 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 20. Corey Harawira-Naera, 21. Emre Guler, 22. Albert Hopoate. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. Ata Mariota.
Storm squad: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. Nick Meaney, 3. Marion Seve, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Dean Ieremia, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Josh King. Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart, 15. Tui Kamikamica, 16. Alec MacDonald, 17. Jordan Grant. Reserves: 18. Jayden Nikorima, 19. Chris Lewis, 20. Tom Eisenhuth, 21. Young Tonumaipea, 22. Bronson Garlick.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
