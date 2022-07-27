Why isn't driver training part of high school curriculums?

Throughout Australia, our urban planning, and as such, our entire lives, are very much centred around road travel, to the point where it has become necessary to start testing older people again to ensure they're still fit to drive. In NSW for instance they need to pass an on-road driving assessment every two years to keep their unrestricted licence once they're over 85. And the fact they may still feel the need to drive at all, let alone continue past their local area, at that stage of their life speaks volumes for the car-centric nature of our lifestyles far beyond the needs to merely commute and buy groceries.

