A 30-year-old accused of swinging a wrench at someone's head is behind bars after being refused bail over the alleged group robbery and drugging of a man who "owed money" to one of the assailants.
Jack James Sims appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, charged with joint commission aggravated robbery, unlawful confinement, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possessing a knife without a reasonable excuse on a separate occasion.
Sims is allegedly the co-offender of 38-year-old Haylie Ellen Sibley and 43-year-old Natalie Marie Hyde, who allegedly joined forces to assault, rob and drug a male friend of the two woman.
The alleged victim had pre-arranged with Sibley to collect keys for an ACT government house in Conder in June. He had also arranged to meet with Sims to do some electrical work at the house.
Sims and Sibley were allegedly driving in a white Subaru Impreza when they parked behind the alleged victim, blocking him in the home's driveway.
The 30-year-old allegedly got out of the car, approaching the alleged victim and demanding money he apparently owed to Hyde.
According to court documents, Sims was "becoming verbally abusive and aggressive" and demanded the man "sign his vehicle over to Sims as payment for the outstanding debt".
Sims is accused of then threatening the man with a wrench and telling him to get out of his car.
As the man reached the front door of the Conder house, Sims allegedly swung a stainless steel wrench at his head, which he narrowly avoided.
Sims allegedly punched the man around the head and in the face multiple times and told the man "Don't make me hit you c--" while inside the house.
Hyde allegedly later arrived and forced the man to drink "a small amount of clear water-like thick substance" he believed to be the recreational drug GHB.
The group of three are also alleged to have stolen the man's black Android phone, keys to his Toyota car, and his personal details and PIN for his mobile banking and MyGov accounts.
The alleged victim escaped the house through a bathroom window and reported the incident to police, who later arrested the group of three separately.
Sims was previously granted bail, but failed to appear in court again when required.
On Thursday, Sims' bail application was refused by Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker, who stated the alleged offending was "appalling" and Sims was a "risk to the community".
Sims could be heard saying "f---" as the audio-visual link was disconnected.
He is due before the court again on August 11, when he will be required to enter pleas to the charges.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
