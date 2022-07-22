The Raiders are coming off the high of their upset over the Storm, but after their last nail-biting encounter against the Warriors in April, they're wary of the team with "nothing to lose".
The New Zealand side sit 12th on the NRL ladder, six points behind Canberra as the home side have a chance to crack into the top-eight with a win.
In their previous meeting in round eight, it was the Warriors who nabbed a golden point victory at Redcliffe, and coach Ricky Stuart knows they cannot be underestimated despite their low position on the table.
"We refocused the day after [the Melbourne win last week]," he said.
"It was wonderful to win that game but coming back, we are playing at home, we want to make out our fans proud as well, and we want to continue that type of performance."
This Saturday will see Stuart produce a game-plan to counter that of interim coach and Warriors club legend Stacey Jones. The former New Zealand international was given the role after Nathan Brown was axed last month, and he has been charged with taking the reins until Andrew Webster joins the team on a three-year contract at the end of this season.
Stuart was stunned at Jones demoting star player Reece Walsh to the bench for the trip to Canberra, citing the need for a more consistent performance at fullback after their loss to Parramatta last week.
"I was [surprised]," the Raiders coach said. "Stacey Jones is a very experienced coach. Stacey was a wonderful player, and I'm sure there's a reason for it."
Stuart doesn't believe it makes the Warriors any less of a threat though, with Chanel Harris-Tavita taking the No. 1 jersey from Walsh and five-eighth Daejarn Asi and experienced centre Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returning.
Forward Eliesa Katoa was called up late into the Warriors' squad to replace Aaron Pene on the interchange after a virus ruled him out.
The battle between the forward packs on both sides is expected to be a critical factor in deciding which team comes out on top on the weekend.
"They're a big physical football team. They've got nothing to lose and they play a very exciting style of footy," Stuart said. "They're happy to throw the footy around and that makes it even tougher when they're out there with nothing to lose."
This season the Raiders have been repeatedly hit by injury hurdles forcing Stuart to chop and change the lineup nearly every week and this round is no different.
Canberra will be without veteran winger Jordan Rapana through suspension from the Storm game, giving youngster Albert Hopoate his first start for the Green Machine. Nick Cotric is back after a leg infection last week, as is Elliott Whitehead following a knee complaint.
Recently re-signed winger James Schiller was unlucky to sustain a minor ankle injury after his spectacular display in Melbourne, keeping him sidelined.
"It was a disappointing losing Rapana, he provides a lot of energy, and James Schiller is just at the start of his journey," Stuart said.
"He's a great young prospect. He's had a bit of a disrupted start to his NRL career with a collarbone problem and now an ankle problem, but he's a player of the future.
"It's disappointing to lose them, but then to be able to bring in another young boy who debuted last week off the bench in Albert Hopoate, and an experienced player in Nick Cotric - you need that depth to have success.
"[Cotric is] excited to be back. It was unfortunate last week with the infection that he had.
"There's pressure there now. Those boys in the outside backs, they all know they've got a bit of pressure on them and that's exactly what you want."
With just seven regular season games remaining and a fairly kind schedule on the run home, if the Raiders are to have a crack at playing and excelling in finals footy, the team know how brutal a backwards step now would be for their 2022 campaign.
"The Warriors is going to be very tough," Stuart said. "We've seen that in Redcliffe when they beat us.
"But we've put ourselves into a position now that the outcome of this season will be dependent on us. We won't have to worry about any other football team. Each game is a very, very important game now."
