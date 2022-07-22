The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

NRL: Canberra Raiders warned of dangerous Warriors with 'nothing to lose'

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 22 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders are expecting a tough clash against the Warriors. Picture: Getty Images

The Raiders are coming off the high of their upset over the Storm, but after their last nail-biting encounter against the Warriors in April, they're wary of the team with "nothing to lose".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.