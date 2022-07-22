The Canberra Institute of Technology has appointed an acting chief executive who will be in the role until at least the end of August.
CIT board chair Kate Lundy announced the appointment of Christine Robertson who is an executive director at Melbourne's Holmesglen Institute, which is a vocational training provider.
After days of silence, CIT finally revealed chief executive Leanne Cover would be on leave until the end of August, however, this could be longer as Ms Robertson's appointment is able to be extended.
Ms Cover was stood down in June over a series of controversial contracts awarded to companies owned by "complexity and systems thinker" Patrick Hollingworth.
Mr Hollingworth was awarded more than $8.5 million worth of contracts from CIT over a five-year period to help the institute with its organisation transformation.
The ACT Integrity Commission is investigating the procurement of the contracts, which have come under fire for having unclear aims and for their use of jargon.
Ms Robertson said she was looking forward to working with the CIT board, executive and community over the coming months.
"I have long admired CIT for the quality of their education and training programs and the many achievements of students and staff," she said.
The appointment of Ms Robertson is the latest in a series of temporary appointments within the executive over recent weeks.
Last month, Skills Minister Chris Steel told the CIT board that the institute's reputation had been "seriously damaged" over the contracts.
Ms Lundy said Ms Robertson would work with the CIT board to improve the institute's procurement and financial management processes.
"We are pleased to have Ms Robertson accepting this acting CEO role," she said.
"Her extensive experience across the [vocational and education training] and tertiary sectors and comprehensive knowledge of the national vocational training framework will also work with the CIT board to strengthen the institute's governance framework and procurement and financial management processes."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
