The award-winning Terrain, choreographed by Francis Rings, returns on its 10th anniversary tour of Australia. The nine-part performance is an exploration of our largest salt lake, Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre, and evokes the power of body and land converging to bring spirit to place. Accompanied by David Page's score, the textures of Kati Thanda take shape in Jacob Nash's sets, Jennifer Irwin's costumes and lighting by Karen Norris. It's on at the Canberra Theatre from Thursday to Saturday, July 28 to 30, at 7.30pm and Saturday July 30 at 1.30pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au,
Sarah Gaul's hour of original comedy songs that examine the transformative power of rage, shame and best mates. Target audience? Your ex-boyfriend. He'll love it. Gaul starred in the film Hot Mess, was a finalist at the International Cabaret Competition and won Short + Sweet with one of her original songs. She'll walk you through folk, jazz, pop and gospel. Smith's Alternative, Friday, July 29 at 7pm. smithsalternative.com.
This is a rare opportunity for audiences to hear traditional and contemporary music from the east and the west including two Chinese classics rarely performed live on Australian stages, Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto and Yellow River Piano Concerto. The 50-piece orchestra will be conducted by Guy Noble. Violinist Sun Yi, pianist Tony Lee, mezzo soprano Victoria Lambourn, soprano Sharon Zhai and Guzheng musician Angie Liu will also be performing. It's on at Llewellyn Hall, Saturday July 30 at 7.30pm. Bookings: remier.ticketek.com.au.
The Sydney six-piece jazz collective come to Canberra on their national tour, with music from their most recent album, new works, and conjuring fresh improvisations inspired by the people and places they encounter on their travels. From 'miniatures' less than a minute long through to extended durational works, Microfiche's music explores the detailed and surprising minutiae of sound. Ainslie Reception Hall, Ainslie Arts Centre, Saturday July 30 at 7pm. events.humanitix.com.
Australians enjoyed the many talents of the Corrick Family between 1902 and 1916. This family of 10 delighted audiences with their vaudeville-style show which included music, dancing, comedy and film screenings. Curator and Corrick specialist Jillian Mackenzie will introduce you to this remarkable family and will illustrate how the Corricks have continued to entertain audiences. Theatrette, National Film and Sound Archive, Saturday July 30 at 2pm. nfsa.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
