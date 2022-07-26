The Canberra Times
Weekender July 29 to 31: Bangarra's Terrain, Sarah Gaul's Wife and more are on

By Ron Cerabona
July 26 2022 - 2:00pm
A scene from Terrain. Picture: Daniel Boud

1. Bangarra Dance Theatre

The award-winning Terrain, choreographed by Francis Rings, returns on its 10th anniversary tour of Australia. The nine-part performance is an exploration of our largest salt lake, Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre, and evokes the power of body and land converging to bring spirit to place. Accompanied by David Page's score, the textures of Kati Thanda take shape in Jacob Nash's sets, Jennifer Irwin's costumes and lighting by Karen Norris. It's on at the Canberra Theatre from Thursday to Saturday, July 28 to 30, at 7.30pm and Saturday July 30 at 1.30pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au,

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

