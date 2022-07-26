The award-winning Terrain, choreographed by Francis Rings, returns on its 10th anniversary tour of Australia. The nine-part performance is an exploration of our largest salt lake, Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre, and evokes the power of body and land converging to bring spirit to place. Accompanied by David Page's score, the textures of Kati Thanda take shape in Jacob Nash's sets, Jennifer Irwin's costumes and lighting by Karen Norris. It's on at the Canberra Theatre from Thursday to Saturday, July 28 to 30, at 7.30pm and Saturday July 30 at 1.30pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au,

