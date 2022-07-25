The federal government will push ahead with legislating its 2030 emissions target despite negotiations with independents and minor parties still on ongoing.
Climate change minister Chris Bowen on Wednesday will introduce Labor's climate change bill, which will set out to enshrine its 43 per cent reduction target into law.
The decision comes after the Greens conceded it would to shift its position on the bill, but claimed Labor's position was weak and fell short of international expectations.
Labor's plans also coincided with a visit from COP26 President Alok Sharma on Monday, who welcomed the Albanese government's pledge to legislate a 43 per cent emissions reduction, saying it was a "good start".
Mr Bowen said the target was about fulfilling a promise to voters and did not prevent future stronger targets.
"This bill makes it clear that 43 per cent is our minimum commitment and does not prevent our collective efforts delivering even stronger reductions over the coming decade," he said.
"The current issues confronting Australian and global energy markets highlights why this long-term commitment is so important."
It is understood the legislation will be introduced on Wednesday, and then voted on over the next two parliamentary sitting weeks in the House of Representatives, before it is expected to hit the senate in September.
Independents and the Greens have been in formal negotiations with Mr Bowen over whether they will back the legislation.
Mr Bandt on Monday said legislated targets need to act as a floor rather than a ceiling, and flagged an enshrined target would need safeguards to prevent it from being derailed by future governments.
The Greens leader noted the party is "prepared to shift" but said continual investment in new coal and gas projects was an ongoing point of contention.
"We've said we're prepared to talk about everything and that we're prepared to shift on the issues," he said.
"We also don't want to have a situation where we're negotiating legislation and passing it through the parliament on Monday, only to find on Tuesday, the government's opening up a new coal or gas project that blows even this week's target out of the water."
Mr Bandt did not confirm what target would be the minimum threshold for the Greens, but maintained the party stood by a 2030 reduction target in line with the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.
Mr Sharma outlined countries wanting to host COP27 would need to set more ambitious targets, but welcomed Labor's higher target compared to the previous government.
"It's a big improvement on where Australia was before and I've certainly been very encouraged by the discussions I've had with ministers today about their plans for the future," Mr Sharma said.
The COP26 president on Monday met with Mr Bowen and deputy prime minister Richard Marles.
The federal government wants to bid to host the 2024 summit in partnership with Pacific nations.
"I do think anyone taking on the role of organising COP27 needs to demonstrate ambition if they want others to do that," Mr Sharma said.
Key elements of the proposed legislation would see the 2030 and 2050 net zero targets embedded into commonwealth law. This also includes legislation on the Paris Agreement.
The Climate Change Authority would also provide public advice on progress and also require the climate change minister to report annually to parliament.
