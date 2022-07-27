Triple zero was inundated with calls from people seeing hazard burn smoke near Black Mountain on Wednesday morning.
ACT Emergency Services are asking Canberrans to ensure they have seen fire before they call up, or check the ESA incidents map.
The map showed seven hazard burns at about 12.30pm Wednesday.
The agency said they appreciate the intentions of callers, but are concerned emergency calls will be delayed.
"Our Triple Zero (000) Emergency Communications Centre is being inundated with calls reporting sightings of smoke," the ESA said.
"Please only call [triple zero] if you see an unattended fire, not just because you see or smell smoke.
"A private land owner is undertaking the pile burn which will see smoke lingering in the area throughout the day."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
