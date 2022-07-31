The Canberra Times
Jaiden Higgins allegedly led police on chase with 'disintegrated tyres', smashed into parked car, drove on University of Canberra footpaths

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated August 1 2022 - 5:04am, first published July 31 2022 - 11:15pm
Jaiden Higgins, who appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court over alleged assaults, thefts and driving offences. Picture: Facebook

A 19-year-old man allegedly led police on a high-speed chase, at times on the wrong side of the road and on footpaths in a university campus, after assaulting a number of people, breaking into homes and damaging property.

Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

