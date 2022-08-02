Water security will be a major focus for ACT over the next 12 months with flooding in NSW and Queensland, coupled with an expectation of increasing extreme weather events in the future, heightening the need for investment.
Preparations will be made for future drought and reduced water availability across the Murray Darling Basin, including for Canberra, through the establishment of an Office for Water.
With the aim of improving efficiency in water management, the centralised authority will be established following an internal review of current governance and a report on the health of lakes and waterways by the ACT Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment, scheduled for public release this week.
Urban lakes and waterway infrastructure will be improved, with pollution traps thought to increase blue-green algae, including those in Lake Tuggeranong and Yerrabi Pond, to get an upgrade.
More than $2.2 million has been set aside for waterway management in the 2022-2023 budget, with the community rating climate action and environmental sustainability among the most important government initiatives during pre-budget consultations.
Water policy will increasingly rely on knowledge from Ngunnawal people, with First Nations officers employed to consult on the cultural significance of rivers and lakes.
Efforts to improve water quality and shore up water security will also receive a boost through the delivery of $2.35 million in Commonwealth dollars, promised as part of the previous government's Murray Darling Basin funding to implement water reform.
Announced during a period of heightened non-compliance from water license holders in NSW, the ACT will step up its monitoring of water use in step with monitoring over the border.
More than $10 million has been set aside over four years to protect and restore the ACT environment, including $4.2 million to establish the Office of Water.
Around $2.3 million will be spent on bushfire risk reduction activities, with $1.1 million to undertake safety improvements within Canberra Nature Park and Tidbinbilla and for the design of a new Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve visitor centre.
A further $250,000 will be spent expanding the resources of the existing Invasive Species Rapid Response Biosecurity Team in 2022-23, with efforts to control invasive species increasing beyond the current border.
While efforts are primarily focused on controlling invasive plant species, an increase of pigs and deer in Namadgi following the bushfires will see a continuation of the aerial shooting program.
More than $420,000 will be spent over the next 12 months to continue the kangaroo cull program, with increased reliance on contraceptive darts to control populations.
ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury said the budget demonstrated the impact of having the Greens in government.
Mr Rattenbury said the Greens went to the last election with a platform for strong action on climate change.
"The ACT is leading the nation on climate action and, with Greens in government, we again see significant investment into our zero emissions future," he said.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
