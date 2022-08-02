The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Woman who rolled car on Kings Highway near Canberra wins compensation claim after appealing in NSW court

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated August 2 2022 - 8:06pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman who rolled her car after avoiding a crash with another vehicle on the Kings Highway near Canberra has had her compensation claim against an insurance company validated after appealing in court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.