The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Everything you need to know about the 2022-23 ACT budget

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT budget 2022-23 press conference with Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The ACT government has handed down its 2022-23 budget, with a focus on moving beyond the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.