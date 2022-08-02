Everything you need to know about the 2022-23 ACT budget

An additional 170 healthcare professionals will be employed over the next two years across Canberra Hospital and walk-in centres. A sum of $16.4 million will go towards hiring more allied healthcare workers, such as physiotherapists, social workers, psychologists and occupational therapists at the hospital, while $3 million will be put towards employing more nurse practitioners at walk-in centres. The government wants to reduce elective surgery wait times by delivering more elective surgeries - 60,000 by the end of the 2024 financial year - at a cost of $29.8 million over four years. Calvary Public Hospital's capacity will also be expanded, with $27.5 million over four years going towards expanding general services, adding an extra intensive care bed, four additional inpatient beds as well as establishing Gestational Diabetes Mellitus service and delivering three new special care nursery cots. Palliative care services will also see a $2.59 million boost, with the money going towards Leo's Place, the territory's only non-clinical respite facility. Funding of $4.6 million over four years will ensure medical and surgical abortions will be free up to 16 weeks, and long-acting reversible contraceptives are provided at the time of the abortion.

