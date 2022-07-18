The ACT government will start planning work for a second Gungahlin college next to the Gold Creek High School in Nicholls, Education Minister Yvette Berry says.
The ACT budget will also include $39 million over five years to expand Majura Primary School by 300 places and deploy more demountable classrooms across the ACT to meet student demand.
Ms Berry was in Taylor to announce the government's commitment of another $14.8 million to expand the Margaret Hendry primary school and construct the neighbouring high school. The commitment adds to $118 million in funding previously announced.
The high school in Taylor is due to open with capacity for 800 students in 2024, and would include specialist and general learning areas along with a library and interactive learning centre, the government said.
The budget will also fund another three demountable classrooms - termed "modular learning centres" - across the ACT, with eight centres to be repositioned.
Ms Berry said: "More and more families are choosing public schools for their children's education in the ACT and we've been seeing that play out in the inner north.
"The expansion and modernisation of Majura Primary School will provide up to 300 extra places for students from the Inner North to attend their local primary school. I look forward to the seeing this work getting underway."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr will present the ACT budget to the Legislative Assembly on August 2.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
