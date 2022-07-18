The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Preferred Gungahlin college site revealed as Education Minister Yvette Berry warns of tough term 3, commits to Majura Primary expansion

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 18 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Majura Primary School, which will be expanded as part of a plan to be funded in the upcoming ACT budget. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government will start planning work for a second Gungahlin college next to the Gold Creek High School in Nicholls, Education Minister Yvette Berry says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.