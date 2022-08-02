The ACT government has handed down the 2022-23 budget as Canberrans deal with the pandemic impacts and rising cost of living.
Here's your guide to the budget winners and losers.
Advertisement
The government plans to spend $4.2 million to establish an Office of Water to coordinate and lead policy development and holistic water management. The healthy waterways program will also get a funding boost.
The Study Canberra initiative will be extended and refreshed to attract and retain more domestic and international students to help the recovery of the tertiary education sector, which is set to improve off the back of international borders reopening. This will cost about $4.2 million over four years.
Developers will have incentives to construct build-to-rent projects with a portion of affordable rental units. It will help provide more long-term and affordable housing options for renters in Canberra's competitive and expensive rental market. The government will release land in Turner for a build-to-rent pilot.
Low income households to get an additional one-off $50 increase in the utilities concession in 2022-23 to help with rising cost of living. It will bring the concession to $800 and will benefit about 31,200 households.
More electric vehicle charging stations will be installed across the territory as we drive towards a zero emissions vehicles sales target of 80-90 per cent by 2030.
The budget includes $12.1 million over four years to implement the ACT public maternity system plan, $4.6 million over four years for free abortions and long-acting, reversible contraception following an abortion, and funding to boost to maternity services at Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.
Funding will go towards employing 30 new staff, two new frontline ambulance vehicles, five other vehicles and more resources for the clinical governance and education units.
Stamp duty for homes between $260,000 to $1,455,000 will be reduced by $1120, and the home buyer concession scheme income threshold will be increased from $160,000 to $170,000.
MORE BUDGET NEWS:
This $29 million joint project with Capital Football has been plagued by problems, including a creek running through the site which delayed construction. It was initially supposed to be complete before 2023, so that it could be a training base for the women's World Cup in 2023. That was pushed back to September 2023 when it was delayed last year. Now $19 million of funding has been moved to the 2023-24 financial year, with a projected finish date of June 2024.
Highly Accomplished and Lead Teachers who wish to renew their certification after 10 years will now need to pay a fee to the Teacher Quality Institute.
Rain has caused delays to the construction of Kenny High School. It is now set to be built in time for the 2024 school year, instead of the start of 2023 as originally planned. Meanwhile, land for housing won't be released in Kenny until 2024-25.
MORE BUDGET NEWS:
The budget includes funding for public housing maintenance and 140 new dwellings to meet the government's target of 400 new public housing homes. However, with more than 3000 people on the waiting list for public housing, this commitment is unlikely to meet the needs of all Canberrans.
Landfill fees will increase by 1.17 per cent for household, commercial and industrial waste from January 1, 2023, after the fees were frozen in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government says it will provide an incentive to reduce waste.
Advertisement
COVID-19 business support grants have ended. There's nothing in the budget directly benefiting businesses which are suffering from staff absences and labour shortages.
MORE BUDGET NEWS:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.