This $29 million joint project with Capital Football has been plagued by problems, including a creek running through the site which delayed construction. It was initially supposed to be complete before 2023, so that it could be a training base for the women's World Cup in 2023. That was pushed back to September 2023 when it was delayed last year. Now $19 million of funding has been moved to the 2023-24 financial year, with a projected finish date of June 2024.