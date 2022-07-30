The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT government defends slow progress on public housing as thousands wait

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
July 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT public housing shortages are impacting people trying to leave domestic violence situations. Sue Webeck, CEO of Domestic Violence Crisis Service, is working hard to change this. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The ACT government has acquired under a quarter of 1400 promised public houses, three years into a six-year program to address demand from thousands of people waiting for stable housing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.