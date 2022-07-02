The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Vulnerable wait up to two months for crisis housing as providers look for new ways to help

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
July 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toora Women CEO, Kellie Friend, is launching a pilot program to ease strain on crisis housing in Canberra. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

A shortfall of social houses in Canberra means people in the most pressing situations, including those facing homelessness or fleeing domestic violence, waited nearly two months for emergency accommodation at the beginning of the year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.