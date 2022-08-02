A woman who admitted to driving furiously with drugs in her system and in possession of methamphetamine has been warned by a magistrate that her illicit substance use will be her downfall.
Rebecca Pearl Hambrook, 32, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon, charged with aggravated furious driving, using an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, driving in a stolen vehicle, driving while suspended, drug-driving, drug trafficking and two counts of possessing stolen property.
Hambrook pleaded guilty to all the charges, which related to two separate incidents that occurred in January and March.
The court heard on Tuesday that Hambrook had developed a methamphetamine addiction around 2017, triggered by a traumatic incident in her life, and shortly after began committing mostly traffic offences.
In January, Hambrook was caught driving a stolen Jeep, with stolen registration plates while on drugs and in possession of around 13 grams of methamphetamine, double the minimum trafficable quantity.
The 32-year-old was granted bail, but failed to appear when she was due back in court in March.
Hambrook was then spotted driving dangerously by police, leading to a chase across multiple Woden Valley suburbs.
At about 1am in March, Hambrook was driving on Cotter Road in Chifley at 140km/h, when police identified the registration plates as being stolen from a car in Bruce.
Police began to pursue Hambrook as she travelled on Tuggeranong Parkway and through the suburban roads of Lyons, Chiefly and Pearce, where she was eventually stopped, at 120km/h.
Special magistrate Margaret Hunter was "satisfied she is remorseful" and said "she's been motivated to change" during her time on remand at the Alexander Maconochie Centre over the past four months.
Ms Hunter sentenced Hambrook to time served in relation to some of the charges, with some further imprisonment suspended.
Hambrook must comply with good behaviour orders for 18 months, with conditions that include complying with supervision and attending rehabilitation.
"You had a really bad five years. Put it behind you," Ms Hunter warned Hambrook.
"Keep off the drugs. That will be your downfall".
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
