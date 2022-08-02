The Canberra Times
Dangerous meth driver Rebecca Hambrook warned of 'huge downfall'

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
August 2 2022 - 7:30pm
A woman who admitted to driving furiously with drugs in her system and in possession of methamphetamine has been warned by a magistrate that her illicit substance use will be her downfall.

