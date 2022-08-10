So what is it that's in short supply? Basically everything

China meanwhile set itself up as the world's cheap-labour factory and for them, COVID is far from over. It's not over here either, but whereas we appear to have decided that vaccination saves enough lives (not as many as lockdowns and masks since we lost more Australians to the virus in the first half of 2022 than all of 2020 and 2021 combined, but that's another argument) China insists on waiting until it can have its own approved mRNA vaccine because they refuse to accept one from the West. So lockdowns have been their only option and whole cities have been shut down for weeks or months, and then scaling production back up afterwards also takes time for certain supply chains.