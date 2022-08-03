It was the most country of reactions when a Goulburn man went to check his lottery ticket at the local newsagency and was told by a staff member: "You might need to sit down, mate".
The man and his wife won $20 million in Tuesday night's Oz Lotto draw. They held the only division one winning entry in Oz Lotto draw 1485, taking home the entire cash prize.
An official from The Lott rang the overwhelmed couple on Wednesday morning confirming the win.
"I'm in tears mate. Every time I think I'm okay, the waterworks kick off again," the winning husband said with a laugh.
Retirement and setting up their family for life are on the cards after the windfall.
"I don't even know what to do with myself," the man said.
"Retirement is beckoning. I'm not sure if we'll actually make it back into work at this rate.
"We might just run away."
The couple can't wait to share their good fortune with their family.
"I'll set everyone up and make sure they don't have to worry about anything," the man said.
"We've always been Aussie battlers. Not anymore, though, I guess."
Their life-changing entry was purchased at First Inland City Newsagency in Auburn Street, Goulburn.
Owner Jeanine Chatfield said it was great to see the huge win come to Goulburn.
"I'm pretty sure everyone in town will be talking about it today. It will cause big excitement in the community," she said.
"It's pretty cool. We've very excited and very happy."
The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1485 on Tuesday were 22, 42, 38, 33, 27, 23, 39, while the supplementary numbers were 4 and 37 and 20.
