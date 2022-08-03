The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn couple win $20 million in Oz Lotto

August 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was the most country of reactions when a Goulburn man went to check his lottery ticket at the local newsagency and was told by a staff member: "You might need to sit down, mate".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.