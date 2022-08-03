The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Review find flaws in jail cell doors and in processes

PB
By Peter Brewer
August 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flaws in the design of the Canberra jail cell doors had been reported in 2015 but not fixed. Picture: Jay Cronan

A design flaw in a cell door which had been reported seven years ago created a situation whereby a young detainee, aged in his 20s, could take his own life at the Alexander Maconochie Centre, a critical incident review has found.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.