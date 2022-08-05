The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Dr Norman Swan's guide to living younger longer is about so much more

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
August 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who has a fear of getting old? Not me. Picture: Shutterstock

I'll admit here to the five people who regularly read this column that perhaps I went in a little fired up for my interview with Dr Norman Swan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.