Canberra Raiders fans are expected to pack the stands for the club's biggest crowd in years, but Green Machine coach Ricky Stuart has made a sad confession about the future of their home ground.
The Canberra legend says he has simply "given up" on the prospect of the capital getting a new or drastically-improved stadium.
Advertisement
"We won't get a stadium here. That's just a given," a deflated Stuart said before the Raiders play host to reigning premier Penrith on Saturday.
The stadium issue has raised its head again this week, prompted by a rugby league stadium war in Sydney.
There is still no clarity on capital's stadium future, and Stuart has been a passionate and outspoken critic of the outdated state of Canberra Stadium and its detrimental impact on sports and fans.
He has pushed for greater action from the ACT and federal government on the matter. There appeared to be greater momentum during the federal election campaign, but it has came to a drastic halt.
"I've given up even talking about it, [and] worrying about it," he said.
"It looks like our racecourse is going to get taken off us, too. So I've given up the hope or worrying about a stadium.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
"Is it sad or honest? Probably both. I'm only being honest rather than beating the drums and getting worked up about it. It's just fact."
The prospect of building a new venue in Canberra has been on the ACT government's radar since 2009, but there is still no firm decision on when or if it will be complete.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has added confusion to the conversation in recent months, first saying only a 20,000 seat venue would fit on the site of the Civic Pool despite a feasibility report saying it could cater for a 25,000 capacity stadium, and then likening the project to a space port or second airport earlier this week.
The Raiders and ACT Brumbies are desperate for a decision as they look to keep crowds engaged.
Canberra Stadium is considered to have one of the best playing surfaces in the NRL or Super Rugby, but its spectator experience has fallen behind newer venues around Australia.
Barr has said any further movement on the stadium plans was at least two years away as the government looks to pick and choose its post Covid-19 infrastructure spending.
Stuart's comments come amid a vicious back-and-forth between the NSW government and Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys this week.
V'Landys accused NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet of backing out of a handshake deal to prioritise $250 million remaining of a $600 million investment promise. V'Landys claimed those funds were set aside by the government to upgrade suburban Sydney grounds as part of an agreement to keep the NRL grand final in the state until 2042.
Advertisement
The Premier said the government was still "committed" to upgrading iconic rugby league grounds in Leichhardt, Manly and Cronulla in "staged" investment, but cited recent natural disasters in the state as a major reason for prioritising immediate spending elsewhere.
As a result of the public stoush, the chairman expressed his frustration at the Premier and threatened to pull the NRL grand final in two months time from Sydney to another venue interstate.
When asked if he wished V'Landys showed the same determination fighting for Sydney stadiums as he might for Canberra Stadium, Stuart backed the chairman's tactics.
"I love his leadership," Stuart said.
"And that's not coming from a bloke who wants to just cuddle Peter. "There's times I don't agree with what his opinion is, but his leadership and drive in the NRL in regards to our finances, and the identity of the game is second to none."
The Raiders are expecting their biggest turnout of the year when they face the Panthers, with 18,000 on the cards. That would surpass the previous season record of 16,244 that attended Parramatta's visit to the capital in May.
Advertisement
Stuart has been vocal about the difficult conditions Canberra fans have to endure at their home stadium, especially in severe weather, as well as the facilities available for players and staff. That's why he so strongly supports V'Landys' unflinching advocacy for rugby league.
"I really hope Peter keeps the fight going because the NRL need it," the coach said.
"Some of the stadiums you've got to play in are not at the elite of what the players and what the NRL are delivering.
"That's a bloke we've got to get behind and support. We need stadiums like the Cowboys stadium, and the stadium we played at last week against the Titans.
"The NRL needs it, and the more Peter keeps fighting and pushing for it, the closer we'll get to getting that quality for the players and the fans.
"More importantly, for the fans. What the fans have to put up with out there at (Canberra Stadium) is unfair."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.