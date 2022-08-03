If only Peter V'Landys was interested in a new Canberra stadium. We might actually have some movement in the capital after 13 years of sporting infrastructure hope.
Instead, the city is on the sidelines as a stadium war erupts in Sydney, with V'Landys intent on taking down NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet for reneging on $250 million worth of upgrades to suburban grounds.
"One thing you'll learn from me, I don't bluff," V'Landys fumed on Wednesday when he threatened to take the NRL grand final away from NSW.
The stand off is quite remarkable given the NSW government is set to open a new $800 million rectangular stadium at Moore Park in the coming weeks.
Sydney fans will be treated to a world-class sporting experience. Seats close to the action, protected from the elements, new amenities and a reinvigorated game-day experience.
V'Landys is arguing the smaller venues at Brookvale, Leichhardt and Cronulla deserve just as much attention to make sure the little guys enjoy rugby league, too.
His fire and brimstone style would likely sit uncomfortably with Canberrans. The stadium issue is divisive, which is why we're still sitting in the cold to watch sport.
The expected almost 20,000 brave Canberra Raiders fans likely to turn up in the cold and wet this week could use a bit of V'Landys heat when they settle in for an NRL blockbuster.
They'll do so like they have done for the past 30 years at a venue where roughly 10-15 per cent of the seats are protected from the rain by a roof that tends to leak anyway.
Canberra fans have been waiting for more than a decade for more than just talk about ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr's plans to revitalise the capital's sporting infrastructure.
There's been gentle nudging - and the occasional threat - from the Raiders, ACT Brumbies, NRL, Rugby Australia and Football Australia in the hope their support of a new stadium in Civic would help fast-track the project.
But nothing to the degree of V'Landys' brutal take down of Perrottet this week, threatening legal action and attempting to strong-arm the Premier into a change of heart.
"One of the disappointing aspects is we've trusted them for the last three months and we kept getting told, 'there is this happening and that happening. Can you wait for the announcement to happen at a different period?' Now it's given us limited opportunity given we're weeks away from the grand final," V'Landys said.
"The main option for us is they've got a legally binding agreement and for them to honour that legally binding agreement. You can't choose and cherry-pick when you honour an agreement. If you've got an agreement, you should honour it. Full stop."
The AFL and the Tasmanian government were at war as well, although not necessarily on the V'Landys level. The AFL said Tasmania must fund a new stadium, which would cost between $500-$700 million, to secure a team in the competition.
Rugby league, rugby union and soccer have all threatened to take marquee events away from Canberra because of its sporting infrastructure.
The reality is the capital is being priced out of the big-ticket event market with or without a new stadium, and you only have to look at the women's soccer World Cup, the men's rugby World Cup and Elton John's tour to realise that.
There's a simple lesson for Barr and the ACT government out of all this. The longer they wait, the harder and more expensive the project becomes.
They only need to look at their own budget papers to realise that. Trying to build a $24 million "Home of Football" at Thorsby was first flagged in 2019 and expected to be complete by June of this year.
The budget papers revealed the project has now been delayed for a third time, with the new completion date set for June, 2024 - two years later than expected - and stakeholders have been told the cost could blowout to $48 million.
It's small change compared to the investment and time required for a stadium, whether that be a new one in Civic or at Bruce.
The capital's budget has been stretched by large infrastructure projects, including light rail and The Canberra Hospital. But Labor sweeping to Federal government power was supposed to be the trigger for action when it comes to a stadium.
It was the change Barr had been waiting for to ensure he could gain Commonwealth funding for the build.
Independent Senator David Pocock has added his weight to the argument and his presence at Parliament House has given the project another boost given the Federal government needs his support.
Some within the Canberra sporting community remain optimistic, believing a deal is close to being done even though Barr's preference appears to have shifted from Civic to a two-stage rebuild of the AIS Arena and Canberra Stadium at Bruce.
The bluster in NSW certainly hasn't helped Canberra's cause for a new venue. But at some point the capital might need V'Landys to redirect his blowtorch to the ACT government.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
