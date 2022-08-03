The Canberra Raiders have warned fans they risk being denied entry to a blockbuster clash with the Penrith Panthers if they buy tickets from scalpers, who are advertising some tickets for more than double their original price.
In anticipation of what looms as one of the biggest crowds of the past three years, both the Raiders and Canberra Stadium officials took to social media to make sure supporters avoided being stung by unauthorised sellers.
Advertisement
Controversial reseller Viagogo is the first search-engine result for tickets to the match and is advertising just 200 seats remaining. The cheapest ticket available on the site is $69 for a general admission seat while the most expensive is $104 for a category one ticket.
General admission tickets are available for $35 for an adult on Ticketek and a family of four in the same section can get a $95 package.
The Raiders have built a rivalry with the Panthers in recent years, with tension regularly boiling over on the field and post-game barbs being fired from both clubs.
This battle between the Raiders - who are jostling with several teams for a finals spot - and the high-flying Panthers has sparked fan excitement this week.
"We are expecting a big crowd at the Raiders v Panthers match on Saturday," the Raiders posted on Facebook.
"We would like to remind patrons that Ticketek is the only licensed agent for casual game day ticketing for Raiders matches at GIO Stadium Canberra.
"Do not get caught out purchasing tickets from unauthorised sites such as Viagogo and The Ticket Merchant as you may be denied entry."
Online ticket scalping has become a major problem with big events, with the NSW government earlier this year warning people not to buy from the Swiss-based reseller.
There were more than 500 complaints to NSW Fair Trading since 2018, with some saying tickets were being sold at more than 10-times their retail value.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The website was fined $7 million two years ago after the Federal Court ordered the penalty to be paid for breaching Australian Consumer Law.
Canberra Stadium regularly reminds people to buy tickets via only the official seller to avoid fake tickets, or being turned away at the gates.
The Raiders are chasing their fourth win in a row for the first time in a regular season since 2019, but they'll have to end a three-match losing streak against the premiership-favourite Panthers to continue their charge.
Toppling the ladder-leading Panthers would give the Raiders a major boost as they eye a return to the NRL finals.
The Panthers are the defending premiers and are expected to draw a big crowd because of the support they have built in recent years.
Advertisement
It is hoped the Raiders will be able to get a crowd of close to 20,000 or above after Covid-19 disruptions to home matches since the start of 2020.
The Raiders have attracted a crowd of 20,000 just once in the past two years, with the bulk of their games being played through Covid-19 restrictions or moved to Sydney and Brisbane.
The Green Machine's biggest crowd so far this year was 16,244 for the match against Parramatta in round 12 and the Raiders will be hoping the rain forecast for the coming days will ease for the 5.30pm kick-off.
Jordan Rapana makes his return for Canberra after serving a two-match ban, while the Panthers will be without two of their stars - Nathan Clearly (suspended) and Jarome Luai (injured).
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.