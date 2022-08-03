The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL crowd warning: Canberra Raiders fans told to avoid ticket scalpers ahead of Penrith Panthers clash

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated August 3 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders are hoping for a bumper crowd at Canberra Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders have warned fans they risk being denied entry to a blockbuster clash with the Penrith Panthers if they buy tickets from scalpers, who are advertising some tickets for more than double their original price.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.