The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Senator David Pocock pushes for Civic Stadium rather than ACT government's preferred Canberra Stadium rebuild

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
July 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Senator David Pocock will push the ACT government to build a Civic Stadium. Picture: Karleen Minney

ACT senator David Pocock wants a Civic Stadium. Not a re-developed Canberra Stadium. Or a new stadium at EPIC. And he's open to private investors playing a role.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.