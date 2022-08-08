The only thing I would have added to Julian's otherwise compelling reasoning is that women are generally naturally and honestly empathetic, while men can generally have empathy only by working against their inbred and inculcated tendencies and, for most, only as an adjunct to a self-centred value system and agenda. It doesn't have to be this way, but this is how it is now. We can change it in the future, but we need the right leadership and mindset to do so.