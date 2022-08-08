The Canberra Times
More female leadership is a necessity for our planet

By Letters to the Editor
August 8 2022 - 7:30pm
Dr Sophie Scamps and fellow female independents. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

I was very pleased to read the articles by Julian Cribb and Janet Salisbury in Saturday's Canberra Times (August 6, page 45). Julian writes about the absolute necessity to change from male (thinking) leadership to female leadership and some facts indicating that this is happening if our species is to survive. Janet has provided additional evidence that we are actually moving in the right direction.

