The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Federal Parliament teal independents have key tool in negotiation

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
August 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The colour teal has now joined red (Labor), blue (Liberal), green (Greens) and maybe brown (Nationals) to indicate the hue of the major Australian political parties. The six newly elected teal independents have already made their collective mark on the 47th Federal Parliament over the first two sitting weeks. This applies especially to the debate on climate change, but also to their outgoing demeanor and their first speeches.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.