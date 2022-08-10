Lauren Jackson, Serena Williams and ... Michelle Heyman?
Sure, to some, Canberra United's latest signing might look out of place next to two of the greatest female athletes of all time, even if she is the leading goal-scorer in A-League Women's history.
But the link is there, and you don't even have to look that hard to find it.
All three made announcements of significance on Wednesday. Jackson's comeback, Williams' retirement and Heyman's new contract.
There all represented new trends cementing themselves in women's sport. Age is no longer a barrier. Giving birth doesn't have to end a career. Fanbases are increasing exponentially. And sport can be a viable career path.
So what does it mean for women's sport?
Well, it used be the norm that women would retire earlier to focus on their family or earn a livable income because of the limitations in their sporting careers.
Now they are earning the respect of the private sector that had long been given exclusively to men's sport. And in turn it's allowing them to make careers, and receive support if they pursue motherhood and return.
Basketball great Jackson has been a pioneer for Australian women's sport and smashed barriers during her decorated career. Now, at 41, she has been picked in the Australian Opals squad for the World Cup six years after retiring and five years after first becoming a mother.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced her "evolution" away from the tennis court when she implied the US Open may be her swan song in a Vogue column, citing one of the biggest reasons as her intention to add to her family.
Just hours later, Heyman signed the first multi-year deal of her 14-year career at 34-years-old. She says it may allow her to focus purely on sport rather than juggling a job and her soccer passion.
While other greats have paved the way before all three, the conditions they face now, whether they be retiring or making a comeback, are vastly different and changing by the minute.
The biggest of those is the financial support.
Incomes differ vastly dependent on what sport they chose to excel at, and this is the biggest difference between the trio, and in women's sport.
When Heyman retires, she will not be a multi-millionaire. Whereas Williams has pocketed more than $94 million in prize money alone, and Jackson benefited from a historic $1 million, multi-season deal in Canberra at the end of her career.
Jackson is regarded as one of the world's best basketball players but even then her WNBA earning capacity peaked at $105,000 per season at the Seattle Storm, and she was still forced to divvy up time between various leagues to make a living.
Although the WNBA pay day for top players has more than doubled since, they are still a long way off their male NBA counterparts. But it is moving, even if at a snail-pace, in the right direction.
In the ALW, it is following the same upward pay trend but the days of playing for free, or a few hundred dollars, are still fresh in Heyman's memory as she admitted "for many years it was hard to be a player".
So a two-year deal for the Wollongong-native, which will see her stay in Canberra colours until she is 35, has been a long time coming for the star striker.
It marks her first multi-deal signing, her first marquee signing, and the first time she may not have to have a job away from the field since her 2008 ALW debut.
"A lot of people think I'm old. So to know that my coaches, that everyone supports me and backs me as a footballer - and they don't really care about my age anymore which is lovely - it's just such a nice feeling," she said.
"I've put so much blood, sweat and tears into this club. I've been here for a very long time. I wear Canberra United as the heart on my sleeve, I am Canberra United. So I feel very honored."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
