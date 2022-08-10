The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

The women's sport significance linking Serena Williams, Lauren Jackson and Michelle Heyman's news

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
August 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United has secured marquee-signing Michelle Heyman for the next two seasons. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Lauren Jackson, Serena Williams and ... Michelle Heyman?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.