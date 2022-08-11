Grease is the word at the Woden Library on Saturday to honour Olivia Newton-John

The Woden Library is screening Grease on Saturday afternoon as a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, who starred as the beautiful Sandy and passed away this week aged 73.
The event is from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on Saturday at the library at the corner of Corinna and Furzer streets.
Dress-up is encouraged and singing is a must.
The event is free but please register first at library.act.gov.au
The 1978 film was the break-out role for Newton-John and the screening on Saturday is one way to honour her.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
