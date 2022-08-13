The looming return of three letters to the ACT Brumbies' official name may seem like a minor change, but the shift marks a vital step forward into a new era.
For the first time since 2004, ACT is expected to be officially returned to the franchise's name, reflecting a renewed desire to reconnect with the Canberra community.
Advertisement
It's a move that, at face value, may seem symbolic. It is, however, a powerful change that signals a new direction for the organisation.
The message it sends to Brumbies fans and casual rugby supporters is that this is the community's team.
Club officials recognise this may not have been the case in previous years, the organisation drifting away from their foundation goals and losing connection with the local community.
It's easy to understand former chief executive Rob Clarke's thinking when the ACT was dropped from the name in the heady days of 2004.
Rugby in this country was booming on the back of a wildly successful 2003 World Cup.
The Brumbies were enjoying unprecedented levels of success, their fan base stretched well beyond the territory border and their catchment area had expanded to include much of southern NSW.
The move away from geographical names was also sweeping through Super Rugby, the Brumbies one of numerous clubs attempting to build a global brand.
The removal of the ACT from the name, however, saw the franchise fall into the trap so many clubs have fallen into.
Sport in Australia is at its best when tribalism lies at its core. That is when fans have an emotional connection to their team because they feel the side represents them.
READ MORE:
The Brumbies have always attempted to walk the fine line of representing their region and appealing to a wider audience.
Some fans within the ACT have, unfortunately, lost that connection with the club in recent years.
The team's name, of course, isn't the sole reason for that sense of disenfranchisement, but it is a crucial link that can counter balance other complaints, such as ticket prices.
The Canberra Times has always referred to the franchise as the ACT Brumbies because the paper has recognised who this team belongs to and what it represents.
The people of the ACT.
The plan to return the geographical identifier to the team's name, then, is a sign the current leadership is also firmly aware of what the Brumbies stand for.
Advertisement
As a result, it is a crucial first step in the challenging path to rebuilding a supporter base that has waned throughout the past decade.
Chief executive Phil Thomson is under no illusions of how much work needs to be done over the coming years. This change, he recognises, is not a silver bullet.
Optimism is high, however, the franchise is on an upward trajectory.
After weathering the COVID storm, the Brumbies are well-placed to invest in the sport's future. The potential injection of private equity will only bolster those plans.
The return of club legend Stephen Larkham has sparked a renewed interest in the professional team among the rugby community.
The new head coach has been tasked with the dual goals of winning football games and spreading the Brumbies gospel throughout the region.
Advertisement
Should he achieve those objectives, it's hoped fans will return to Canberra Stadium to support their team.
There are other factors the Brumbies recognise could help their quest for increased crowds.
A new stadium remains a priority, despite Chief Minister Andrew Barr's post-budget comments that put the project on the backburner.
The nature of Super Rugby is also a key area of focus. Officials from each franchise will meet in New Zealand next week to discuss potential rule changes designed to speed up the game and increase the amount of time the ball is in play.
The Brumbies have a long way to go if they are to return to the glory years of the early 2000s, but returning the ACT to the name will mark an important step on that path.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.