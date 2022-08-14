The Canberra Times
ACT records 310 new COVID-19 cases, second lowest case number for 2022 so far

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 14 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:00am
The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in the ACT has fallen to the second-lowest figure for 2022, in another indication the winter Omicron wave in the national capital has passed its peak.

