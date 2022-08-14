The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in the ACT has fallen to the second-lowest figure for 2022, in another indication the winter Omicron wave in the national capital has passed its peak.
Figures released on Sunday show the ACT recorded 310 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, down from the 322 new cases in the previous daily reporting period and the 474 cases notified on Thursday.
It is the lowest number of new daily cases in 2022 since February 7 when 299 COVID-19 cases were recorded.
On the latest figures, there were 2615 active COVID cases on Saturday, down from 2749 the previous day.
Two people have left hospital. There are now 139 getting hospital care. Of those in hospital, three were in intensive care, including two on a ventilator.
Of the 310 new cases in the ACT, 173 were detected by the PCR test and 137 by the rapid test.
On Saturday, a man in his 20s died with COVID in the ACT, taking the number of lives lost in Canberra since the pandemic started in March 2020 to 110.
Around the nation, 24 people with COVID-19 died in Victoria over the past day with the state recording 3,450 new cases while 575 people are in hospital, 29 people in ICU and 6 are requiring ventilation.
In Queensland, there have been 16 deaths reported while 3,132 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded and 507 people are in hospital and 19 are in ICU.
Nine people with COVID-19 died in NSW over the same period.
The state recorded 6,979 new cases on Sunday morning, 2,148 people are in hospital and 58 are in ICU.
One person with COVID-19 has died in Tasmania over the past day, while there were 375 new cases, 17 people in hospital and two patients being treated in ICU.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
