A 20-year-old man will face court after being clocked at 143km/h on Cotter Road while drink driving.
The man also had four passengers in his car.
At About 9.15pm on Friday, officers patrolling Cotter Road in Curtin observed a blue Volkswagen ute being driven at 143km/h in the 80km/h area.
Officers followed the Volkswagen along Adelaide Avenue, where police saw the driver temporarily lose control of the ute at a bend.
When police stopped the driver, he returned a positive roadside alcohol screen. When subjected to breath analysis at the City Police Station, he returned a breath analysis of 0.049.
The driver told police he had no excuse for speeding and that he thought he was sober enough to drive.
He was issued a court attendance notice and a traffic infringement notice for drink driving, and exceeding the speed limit by greater than 45km/h.
All provisional drivers are reminded they are subject to a zero blood alcohol limit, and not to drive having consumed any alcohol.
