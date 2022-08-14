The Canberra Times
Katring Fanning Shield: Queanbeyan Blues rue misses as Goulburn City Bulldogs comeback seals qualifying final

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 14 2022 - 4:26am, first published 4:20am
Goulburn City Bulldogs' Madyson Tooth. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Goulburn City Bulldogs ended the Queanbeyan Blues' four-game winning streak with a comeback 22-20 victory in the last clash of the Katrina Fanning Shield regular season to remain third on the ladder ahead of finals.

