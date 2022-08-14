Goulburn City Bulldogs ended the Queanbeyan Blues' four-game winning streak with a comeback 22-20 victory in the last clash of the Katrina Fanning Shield regular season to remain third on the ladder ahead of finals.
The win put Goulburn into a qualifying final against Woden Valley on August 27 with the Blues now into the do-or-die elimination final against South Coast United.
The top-four clash was a quality hit-out in cold, slippery conditions at Canberra Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The last time the two met back in round five, Goulburn took the win too.
Despite trailing for a majority of the game, Elly Hazelton's second try of the day and Jennaya Ottaway's clutch conversion with two minutes remaining saw the Bulldogs snatch the win.
The Blues took a first-half 16-4 lead with tries to Erin Slaven, Lily Croker and Alanna Brooks, as the Bulldogs' Hazelton kept Goulburn within reach.
Alanna Brooks and Teliya Hetaraka extended Queanbeyan's lead in the second half, however missed conversions didn't put them far in front.
Tries to Goulburn five-eighth Lauren Kelly and Carly Wilkin followed by Hazelton's deciding score sealed the important comeback win for the Bulldogs.
Next week both sides have a bye, before they begin their finals campaign.
