The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Domain name change blind spot a major threat to e-commerce

By Letters to the Editor
August 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian companies doing business on the Internet run the risk of losing control of their domain names as a result of recent changes. Graphic: Peter Dowd

Recently the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise ombudsman Bruce Billson warned of the need for the business community to re-register their websites owing to changes in the system of internet domain names ("Domain switch 'inviting crime' ", canberratimes.com.au, August 13).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.