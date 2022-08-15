The Canberra Times
It's time for teal independents to put the squeeze on Anthony Albanese and Labor

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
August 15 2022 - 7:30pm
Teal independents Kylea Tink, Monique Ryan, Zali Steggall and Allegra Spender can exert some muscle on the Labor government.

The Liberal Party is spiralling into irrelevance. Labor and the Greens are not connecting the dots. The Nationals are looking after their own as they always do. So maybe the Teals can connect the big policy dots that stand before us: health, education, childcare, tax, immigration, and rorts.

