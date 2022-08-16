First, why was this kept secret for so long? What was the rationale for the secrecy, and was it a decision made on the basis of any advice received?

It's unclear which ministers knew Mr Morrison was jointly running their department, though at least Greg Hunt was told. Karen Andrews has said she was not informed that Mr Morrison also had responsibility for Home Affairs while she held the portfolio, and Josh Frydenberg reportedly didn't know the prime minister was appointed to lead the Treasury portfolio.

What the department secretaries in the relevant portfolios knew. So far, it's been reported Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo didn't know Mr Morrison was appointed to run the department. How about Rosemary Huxtable (Finance), David Fredericks (Resources), and Steven Kennedy (Treasury)?

What advice the Prime Minister's Department gave to Mr Morrison about assuming additional portfolios, and in deciding against publicising them. Was this advice "frank and fearless"?

The contents of the briefing prepared by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet about the appointments for the executive council, which advises the Governor-General.

What legal advice did the public service provide Mr Morrison? What advice did he receive from his own office?

To what extent did Mr Morrison exercise his role leading these additional portfolios through any government decisions?