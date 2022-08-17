Antique and collectable fair this weekend

Ready for a fossick for treasures and one-of-a-kinds?
The Rotary Club of Murrumbidgee Canberra is hosting the ACT Seasonal Antique and Collectable Fair on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Albert Hall on Commonwealth Avenue.
Advertisement
The opening times are: Friday 6pm to 9pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.
Entry is $10 or $8 for concession.
The club will also be collecting donations for Australian Rotary Health research, the Early Morning Centre and My Home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.